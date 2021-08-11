Ringgit dips further against US dollar

At 6pm, the local note was lower at 4.2380/2420 versus the greenback compared with 4.2270/2300 at Monday’s close. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today, in line with most other emerging currencies as more investors shifted towards the safe-haven currencies, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local note was lower at 4.2380/2420 versus the greenback compared with 4.2270/2300 at Monday’s close.

The market was closed yesterday in conjunction with the Awal Muharram public holiday.

A dealer said there was growing concerns among investors after the US job data released recently showed strong wage gains, strengthening the case for a tighter monetary policy.

“The worries over escalating Covid-19 cases locally continue to give negative sentiment to the market.

“However, the steady benchmark Brent crude oil prices which stood at above US$70 (RM297) per barrel, has halted the local note from dipping further,” he told Bernama.

At press time, the benchmark Brent crude oil rose 0.3 per cent to US$70.84 per barrel.

The Ministry of Health reported 20,780 new Covid-19 cases today, the country’s second highest daily figure ever, just behind the 20,889 cases recorded on August 6 and bringing the cumulative total infections to 1,320,547 cases.

Meanwhile, the local note was traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

The ringgit rose against the Japanese yen to 3.8253/8292 from 3.8382/8413 at Monday’s close and appreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.9623/9670 from 4.9718/9753.

It strengthened against the Singapore dollar to 3.1159/1191 from 3.1179/1206 and was higher against the British pound at 5.8539/8595 from 5.8717/8759 previously. ― Bernama