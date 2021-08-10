Tokyo stocks close higher helped by cheap yen

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.24 per cent, or 68.11 points, at 27,888.15, while the broader Topix index gained 0.36 per cent, or 6.94 points, to 1,936.28. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, Aug 10 — Tokyo stocks closed higher today helped by a cheaper yen against the dollar as investors kept their focus on corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.24 per cent, or 68.11 points, at 27,888.15, while the broader Topix index gained 0.36 per cent, or 6.94 points, to 1,936.28.

“Following a mixed performance by US shares, the cheaper yen and gains by Chinese shares are seen supporting the Japanese market,” senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The market, however, lacked the energy to move any higher with investors awaiting SoftBank Group’s earnings, released after the market close, he added.

SoftBank Group ended up 0.90 per cent at ¥6,831 (RM261.61). After the close, the investment giant said it booked a 39 per cent plunge in net profit in the first quarter.

The dollar fetched ¥110.37 in early Asian trade, against ¥110.35 in New York late yesterday and ¥109.82 in Tokyo on Friday.

The Japanese market was closed yesterday for a national holiday.

Among other major Tokyo shares, Nippon Steel ended 0.97 per cent higher at ¥2,135, ANA Holdings was up ¥3.56 at ¥2,590, and pharmaceutical firm Daiichi Sankyo soared 5.20 per cent to ¥2,093.

But shipping firm Nippon Yusen closed down 1.93 per cent at ¥7,620 and Sony dipped 2.50 per cent to ¥11,115. — AFP