Global stocks mixed amid concerns over Delta variant, tapering talk

SYDNEY, Aug 10 — Asian stocks traded sideways today, as concerns over the spread of the Delta variant and expectations of earlier tapering by the Federal Reserve offset strong corporate earnings, while gold and oil recovered after their sharp falls.

Markets were also cautious ahead of US inflation numbers tomorrow, which coming soon after strong jobs data, could fuel more speculation about the Fed’s bond-purchase taper.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.17 per cent higher in mid afternoon after trading most of the day in slight red territory, with China’s blue chip index CSI300 also recovering to be 0.43 per cent higher, while South Korea’s KOSPI index was 0.64 per cent weaker.

Other markets were set to open lower with S&P 500 futures dipping 0.12 per cent, Euro STOXX 50 futures down 0.01 per cent and FTSE futures off 0.15 per cent.

“Equities have pretty much tracked sideways, but commodities are slightly weak and that’s partly reflecting Covid-19 uncertainty because cases seem to be increasing and background concerns of a slowdown in China,” said TD Securities Asia-Pacific strategist Prashant Newnaha.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was 0.78 per cent higher, while the Shanghai Composite traded 0.42 per cent higher, and Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.22 per cent.

Gold prices also recovered, after touching a four-month low yesterday as strong US jobs data bolstered expectations of an early tapering of the Federal Reserve’s economic support measures.

Officials also said inflation was at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of interest rate hikes.

“That probably weighted on equities slightly,” added Newnaha.

China yesterday reported more Covid-19 infections in what seems to be its most severe resurgence of the disease since mid-2020, as some cities added rounds of mass testing in a bid to stamp out infections.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 was 0.32 per cent higher on the back of strong earnings results, despite the nation’s most populous state recording its sharpest daily increase in coronavirus cases.

Oil prices recovered today after falling as much as 4 per cent in the previous session, which extended last week’s steep losses amid a rising US dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in China could slow a global revival in fuel demand.

US crude oil futures were trading at US$66.98 (RM283.22) per barrel, up US$0.5 or 0.75 per cent. Brent crude was at US$69.37, up US$0.33 or 0.48 per cent higher.

The strong jobs data lifted US Treasury yields. Benchmark 10-year notes were last yielding 1.3135 per cent, down slightly after surging from last week’s low of 1.1270 per cent.

“Having swum from a very inflation-better opinion this year to a very disinflation view up to a week or so again, what we are we getting now again is another rotation into some of the reflation trades,” said Sean Darby, a Jefferies strategist in Hong Kong.

“The only thing that is different between now and the last 12 to 19 months is that it is likely to be accompanied by a stronger dollar.”

US stock indexes were mostly soft yesterday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 off 0.09 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite adding 0.16 per cent.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe was 0.02 per cent higher.

In the United States, the Senate came closer to passing a US$1 trillion infrastructure package, though it still has to go through the House.

Investors were still assessing whether Friday’s strong US payrolls report would take the Fed a step nearer to winding back its stimulus and were eagerly awaiting inflation figures due tomorrow.

“What we’re seeing is a little bit of early profit-taking on the back of fear that tapering will come in earlier in September,” said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. “But as you can see, it has little impact because the effect of a better economy far outweighs the substitution effect of higher interest rates.”

However, the pace of tapering was still up in the air and would decide when an actual rate increase comes, he said. The Fed is currently buying US$120 billion of assets a month.

The spread of the Delta variant could argue for a longer taper.

In currency markets, the dollar index moved 0.02 per cent lower, with the euro up 0.01 per cent to US$1.1739, near its lowest since early April.

The dollar held firm against the yen at ¥110.32, near its highest level in about two weeks. — Reuters