Dollar index edges up on upbeat data; virus worries linger

NEW YORK, Aug 10 — The US dollar edged up yesterday to touch the highest in more than two weeks against a basket of currencies, buoyed by upbeat US data, even as traders kept a close watch on the spread of Covid-19 cases in the United States.

Bitcoin hit its highest in nearly three months.

It was last up 5.7 per cent at US$46,352.66 (RM196,002.22), while ether was up 5.27 per cent at US$3,174.27.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was last up 0.09 per cent at 92.937, its highest since July 23 and not far from its four-month high of 93.194.

Data yesterday showed US job openings jumped to a record high in June and hiring increased. That came on the heels of Friday’s US monthly jobs report that showed US employers hired the most workers in nearly a year in July and continued to raise

wages.

The dollar rose sharply following Friday’s report, with the upbeat jobs news helping to support the view that the Federal Reserve may act more quickly to tighten US monetary policy.

Fed officials have made a jobs market recovery a condition of tighter monetary policy.

“The market is struggling to balance signs of a stronger jobs market with rising Delta concerns,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto.

“I would say the market is holding its breath on Delta and how quickly it resolves,” he said. “It’s led to a standstill in the forex market.”

Coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in the United States are at a six-month high, fuelled by the spread of the Delta variant.

The impact of the Delta variant in the United States has added to concerns as Covid-19 cases also are rising across Asia.

Against the dollar, the euro was down 0.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the dollar is up 0.6 per cent versus the Swiss franc after rising 0.95 per cent on Friday.

The Japanese yen was little changed versus the greenback at 110.28 per dollar.

Sharply lower oil prices weighed on the commodity-linked currencies, including the Australian dollar, which eased 0.3 per cent to US$0.7334.

The Canadian dollar fell 0.20 per cent versus the greenback at 1.26 per dollar.

Speculators cut their net long dollar positions in the latest week, data showed on Friday, but they are still positioned for the greenback to rise. — Reuters