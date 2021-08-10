Brazil could use oil royalties to fund cooking gas subsidy, says minister

Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque sought to calm investors in Petroleo Brasileiro SA , stressing that the use of the state-controlled oil company for political purposes was a thing of the past. — Reuters pic

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 — Brazil’s government is considering the use of oil industry royalties to finance 7.5 billion reais (RM6 billion) in cooking gas subsidies for poor families, Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque told Reuters yesterday.

He also said in an interview that next month the government expects to launch a programme encouraging voluntary reduction of power consumption to cope with possible electricity shortages.

Albuquerque repeated previous assurances that Brazil faces no risk of power rationing despite the worst drought to hit hydroelectric power generation in 91 years.

He also sought to calm investors in Petroleo Brasileiro SA , stressing that the use of the state-controlled oil company for political purposes was a thing of the past.

Albuquerque guaranteed that Petrobras, as the company is know as, will not assume the billion-dollar bill for proposed cooking gas subsidies.

With elections approaching next year, the government wants to implement the programme as soon as possible, though the use of royalties for funding may require congressional approval.

“For the year 2022, approximately 7.5 billion reais will be needed to supply a gas cylinder to Bolsa Familia (social welfare programme) families every two months,” Albuquerque said. — Reuters