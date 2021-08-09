Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore in this August 24, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar on Monday as the high number of daily Covid-19 cases continued to weigh on sentiment, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note stood at 4.2270/2300 versus the greenback compared with 4.2180/2205 at the close last Friday.

The dealer said the lower Brent crude oil price has also put a pressure on the local note, as the increasing cases of Covid-19 globally dampened oil demand outlook.

At press time, the Brent crude oil price fell 3.9 per cent to US$67.94 per barrel.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 17,236 new Covid-19 cases in the country today, bringing the cumulative total infections to 1,279,776, with Selangor remaining the largest contributor at 5,740 new infections, followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,567), Kedah (1,328), and Sabah (1,247).

Meanwhile, at the close, the local note was traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

The ringgit rose against the Japanese yen to 3.8382/8413 from 3.8415/8442 at Friday’s close, appreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.9718/9753 from 4.9815/9844, and improved against the Singapore dollar to 3.1179/1206 from 3.1219/1240 previously.

It however, fell against the British pound to 5.8717/8759 from 5.8685/8720 previously. — Bernama