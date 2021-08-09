Hong Kong stocks start week with gains

A general view of the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China July 25, 2019. — Reuters file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

HONG KONG, Aug 9 — Hong Kong stocks closed with gains today following a strong US jobs report though the data stoked concerns that the Federal Reserve will have to tighten monetary policy sooner rather than later to prevent the economy from overheating.

The Hang Seng Index closed 0.40 per cent, or 104.00 points, up at 26,283.40.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.05 per cent, or 36.41 points, to 3,494.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.81 per cent, or 19.78 points, to 2,462.84. — AFP