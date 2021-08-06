Ringgit ends easier versus US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore in this August 24, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The ringgit closed marginally easier against the US dollar on Friday as buying sentiment for the local unit deteriorated after Malaysia reported its highest daily Covid-19 cases.

At 6pm, the local note stood at 4.2180/2205 versus the greenback compared to 4.2140/2190 at yesterday’s close.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said the local note continued to face pressure today despite some strength in the Brent crude oil price as jitters from the rising Covid-19 cases continue to cloud the prospects for economic growth.

Malaysia recorded 20,889 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, the highest since the pandemic started last year.

Meanwhile, at the close, the local note was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

The ringgit rose against the Japanese yen to 3.8415/8442 from 3.8456/8505 at Thursday’s close and appreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.9815/9844 from 4.9868/9928 previously.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1219/1240 from 3.1206/1247 and slipped against the British pound to 5.8685/8720 from 5.8655/8724 previously. — Bernama