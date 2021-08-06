Petrobras shares surge 11pc on strong Q2 earnings

In this file picture, people walk by the headquarters of the Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 — Shares in Brazilian state-run oil giant Petrobras surged more than 11 percent Thursday on the Sao Paulo stock exchange after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter profits, shrugging off last year’s pandemic hit.

Petrobras reported a net profit of 42.9 billion reais (RM34.5 billion, by the firm’s figures) Wednesday for the period from April to June, beating analysts’ expectations and reversing a loss of 2.7 billion reais (US$417 million) for the same period in 2020.

Ordinary shares in the company jumped on the news, before falling back slightly to trade up by around 10 per cent shortly before closing. Preferential shares were up nearly 8 per cent.

“Besides beating expectations with its second-quarter profit, Petrobras slashed its debt, generated strong revenues, posted a strong Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and announced it would issue dividends of more than 30 billion reais,” Alex Agostini, of consulting firm Austin Rating, told AFP.

“That got investors pretty excited about the company.”

The rebound of the world economy sent Brent crude prices rising to an average of US$68.83 (RM290.29) in the second quarter, up 135 per cent from the same period in 2020.

It was the third straight quarterly profit for Petrobras, which was hit hard last year by the Covid-19-induced collapse in oil prices.

The Sao Paulo stock exchange’s Ibovespa index was down about 0.1 per cent overall, after Brazil’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points Wednesday to 5.25 per cent, putting the brakes on the economy in a bid to curb sharply rising inflation. — AFP