Boustead Plantation director Abdul Aziz resigns effective aug 5

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Boustead Plantation Bhd independent and non-executive director Ir Abdul Aziz Julkarnain has resigned from his post to pursue other interests effective August 5, 2021.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Boustead Plantation said Abdul Aziz, 43, was appointed as the company’s board member on September 1, 2020.

It said he is currently holding multiple positions in other organisations including TRH Builders Sdn Bhd managing director, Hashim and Julkarnanin Perunding Sdn Bhd managing director, MYIB Group director and Intiutama Sdn Bhd project coordinator.

At lunch break, Boustead Plantation’s share price on Bursa Malaysia was flat at 56.5 sen per share. — Bernama