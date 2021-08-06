Bank Negara international reserves remain at US$111.1b

The Bank Negara Malaysia logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$111.1 billion as at July 30, 2021, remaining unchanged from July 15.

The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.1 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times the total short-term external debt, the central bank said in a statement.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$103.2 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$1.2 billion), gold (US$2.2 billion) and other reserve assets (US$3.1 billion).

Assets comprising of gold, foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs, amounted to RM461.83 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM11.22 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM727.36 million), loans and advances (RM20.36 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion) and other assets (RM15.61 billion).

Capital and liabilities comprising of paid-up capital amounted to RM100 million, reserves (RM184.72 billion), currency in circulation (RM142.46 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM141.82 billion), federal government deposits (RM15.65 billion), other deposits (RM7.95 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM8.50 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.97 billion) and other liabilities (RM4.71 billion). — Bernama