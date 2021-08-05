MR DIY posts higher net profit, revenue in Q2

MR DIY’s store network grew 29.2 per cent to 827 stores in Q2 and correspondingly, total transactions grew 65.7 per cent y-o-y to 26.8 million, it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― MR DIY Group (M) Bhd’s net profit increased to RM82.13 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q2) from RM56.98 million in the same period last year, in line with higher revenue recorded for the quarter.

Revenue also jumped to RM759.82 million from RM516.66 million year-on-year (y-o-y) mainly driven by positive contribution from new stores.

MR DIY’s store network grew 29.2 per cent to 827 stores in Q2 and correspondingly, total transactions grew 65.7 per cent y-o-y to 26.8 million, it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

The group added that a nationwide full movement control order that was imposed on June 1, 2021 had impacted its stores during the month.

“Only essential retailers and sectors were allowed to operate during this period. MR DIY and MR DOLLAR stores continued to operate but were limited to selling only essential items, while MR TOY stores had to close under the guideline,” it added.

Going forward, the group said it remained committed towards delivering consistent sustainable growth and long-term stakeholder value.

“Our target is to open a further 82 stores across all brands to bring the total to 175 new stores for 2021. This is subject to circumstances allowing the group to resume normal monthly store opening rates within a reasonable period of time,” said MR DIY.

In a separate statement, the group said its cash flow and balance sheet remained strong, providing it with the financial flexibility to continue investing for the long term.

Net cash flow from operations stands at RM298.1 million whilst the group’s net gearing ratio remained at a comfortable 0.15 times; the latter having improved significantly compared with the corresponding period in 2020.

MR DIY chief executive officer Adrian Ong said the group would continue to stay focused on its three strategic priorities to drive long-term sustainable growth, namely taking a disciplined, data-driven approach to growing its store network, looking for opportunities to deliver value, and a relentless focus on delivering operational efficiencies.

“This quarter, we launched MR DIY Express, a new way of taking our modern retail store format to rural and smaller towns, making us more accessible to the grassroots.

“The stores are typically smaller, can be set up quickly and cost-efficiently, making it possible for us to expand the concept quickly across the country,” he added.

The group has declared a quarterly interim dividend of RM37.7 million for Q2, representing a total cumulative dividend payout of RM87.9 million for the first-half of its financial year ending December 31, 2021. ― Bernama