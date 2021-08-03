Transport minister: Port of Tanjung Pelepas expects to achieve double-digit growth this year

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks during a press conference at the Port Klang Sport Club’s multipurpose hall June 25, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 3 — The Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) is expected to achieve a double-digit growth this year based on its excellent performance so far.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the target is based on PTP’s performance from January until June this year, which has also recorded a double-digit growth.

“I am confident that in 2021, the growth rate of PTP is expected to be better. Having handled 9.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last year, PTP is capable of handling almost 11 million TEUs this year,” he told reporters after visiting the opening of the PTP Industrial Vaccination Centre (PPVIN) here today.

Wee said despite the pandemic, PTP registered an impressive growth rate of 8.5 per cent last year, the highest growth rate based on the list of the world’s top 20 ports, in the 2020 Global Ports Ranking.

“PTP’s growth rate of 8.5 per cent is somewhat impressive ... it has not only improved our ranking among the top 20 ports in the world but it has also gone up from the top 18th to the 15th position.

“Despite the pandemic, PTP achieved the record as a thriving port with the highest growth last year,” he said.

Wee said apart from China, Malaysia was the only Asian country that has two ports in the list of the best 20 ports in the world.

“This will help us to not only compete with regional ports but will also create history as last year we were ranked at the 15th position and Port Klang at the 12th spot,” he said.

He also said since the movement control order started on March 18, 2020, PTP has never stopped operating and continued 24-hour operations until now. — Bernama