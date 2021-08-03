HPP Holdings ceases operations in four facilities in Melaka from Aug 3-17 due to Covid-19

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — HPP Holdings Bhd would temporarily cease its operations in four of its manufacturing facilities in Taman Teknologi Cheng, Melaka from August 3-17, 2021 to carry out deep sanitisation and disinfection work at the factories and office.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said there were eight Covid-19 positive cases in those facilities.

The company said it has conducted Covid-19 swab tests on employees who have close contact with the infected workers, the results of which are pending currently.

“Notwithstanding this, employees who have close contacts with the infected workers have been placed under quarantine and isolation and will undergo subsequent screening.

“Subject to further directive from the Health Ministry, the affected factories are expected to resume operations as soon as necessary consents from the relevant authorities are obtained,” it said. — Bernama