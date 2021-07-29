Hong Kong stocks extend rebound to second day

Hong Kong stocks finished more than three per cent higher today. — Reuters file pic

HONG KONG, July 29 — Hong Kong stocks finished more than three per cent higher today, clawing back some of the hefty losses suffered earlier in the week, after Chinese officials sought to soothe concerns about Beijing’s recent crackdown on a range of industries.

The Hang Seng Index rose 3.30 per cent, or 841.44 points, to 26,315.32. However, while it extended the previous day’s 1.5 per cent rally, the index was way off recovering the more than nine per cent given up between last Thursday’s close and the end of trade Tuesday.

Mainland shares also rallied, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closing up 1.49 per cent, or 50.13 points, at 3,411.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange jumped 3.07 per cent, or 70.97 points, to 2,384.17. — AFP