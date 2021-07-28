US goods trade deficit widens; inventories rise

Shipping containers are seen at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California February 6, 2015. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 28 — The US trade deficit in goods increased in June as imports continued to rise amid strong economic activity, suggesting trade likely remained a drag on growth in the second quarter.

The US economy has rebounded more quickly from the pandemic compared to its global rivals, thanks to massive fiscal stimulus, low interest rates and vaccinations against Covid-19. But bottlenecks in the supply chain have hampered manufacturers’ ability to boost production, drawing in more imports.

“The widening in the advance nominal goods deficit in June is further evidence that net exports will be a drag on second- quarter GDP,” said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The goods trade deficit increased 3.5 per cent to US$91.2 billion (RM386 billion) last month, the Commerce Department said today. Imports of goods advanced 1.5 per cent to US$236.7 billion. There were increases in imports of food, industrial supplies and capital goods.

But imports of motor vehicles and consumer goods fell. While that could hint at a possible moderation in consumer spending in the months ahead, the drop could reflect a global shortage of semiconductors, which has weighed on the production of motor vehicles and some household appliances.

Goods exports rose 0.3 per cent to US$145.5 billion, amid a sharp decline in food shipments. Capital goods exports also slipped. But the nation exported more motor vehicles and consumer goods.

The report was published ahead of tomorrow’s advance second-quarter gross domestic product data.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, the economy likely grew at a robust 8.5 per cent annualized rate last quarter, an acceleration from the first quarter’s 6.4 per cent pace. The anticipated growth pace in the second quarter would be the fastest since 1983 and could mark a peak in the current cycle.

Some of the imports last month were used to replenish inventories at wholesalers and retailers, which could soften the drag on GDP growth from trade.

The Commerce Department reported wholesale inventories increased 0.8 per cent last month after rising 1.3 per cent in May. Stocks at retailers gained 0.3 per cent after dropping 0.8 per cent in May. Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, climbed 0.6 per cent after advancing 0.9 per cent in May. — Reuters