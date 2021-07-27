Kossan Rubber’s Q2 net profit soars to RM1.06b

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 surged to RM1.06 billion compared with RM131.06 million recorded in the same quarter last year.

Revenue jumped to RM2.24 billion from RM701.68 million previously, the group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Kossan said the increase in revenue was due to the higher revenue from all three divisions, namely gloves, technical rubber products, and clean-room division, while the rise in net profit was driven by the higher average selling price of gloves and higher demand for the products.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Kossan has announced a second interim single tier tax exempt dividend of 12 sen per ordinary share for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2021, payable on Aug 26, 2021. — Bernama