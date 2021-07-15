Oil majors drag European shares lower, Siemens Energy tumbles

Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt October 6, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 15 — European shares fell for a second straight session today, as lower crude prices hit oil stocks, while Siemens Energy’s margin outlook weighed on wind energy companies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.2 per cent, with oil & gas sector falling 2.3 per cent.

UK-listed oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP fell more than 2 per cent as crude prices dropped on expectations of more supplies after a compromise between top OPEC producers.

Siemens Energy slid 9.5 per cent after it scrapped its margin target as Siemens Gamesa — its wind power division — was hit by higher-than-expected raw material and product ramp-up costs.

Siemens Gamesa fell 14.5 per cent, on course for its worst session since July 2019, while shares in wind turbine maker Vestas slid 6.4 per cent.

Broadly, sentiment turned glum, with economically sensitive stocks like banks, automakers, and travel leading the declines as investors grew wary of rising Covid-19 cases across the continent.

Official data showed that the United Kingdom reported the highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases since January 15.

The STOXX 600 had hit a record high on Tuesday on economic recovery optimism and a strong start to the earnings season, but concerns about inflation have weighed even as policymakers from major central banks stick to a dovish policy stance.

“After a decent run higher, the US earnings season may well have elements of buying the rumour, selling the fact with lots of good news priced into upcoming results,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA said in a note.

“Still, equities remain near record highs. So, despite the sideways shuffle last night, it really is business as usual.”

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler slipped 0.1 per cent after earnings at its car and truck divisions beat analyst targets.

Norwegian independent oil and gas firm Aker BP fell 2.8 per cent after it posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter operating profit.

UK-based cybersecurity firm Avast Plc jumped 13.2 per cent to the top of STOXX 600 after the company said it was in advanced talks over a merger with peer NortonLifeLock Inc.

That helped UK’s FTSE 100 stay afloat, while data showed the number of employees on British company payrolls surged in June by the most since the start of the pandemic.

Online fashion retailer ASOS tumbled 14.7 per cent after it said sales growth slowed in June and higher costs didn’t translate to higher prices for consumers. — Reuters