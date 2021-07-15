FTSE 100 inches higher as Avast surges; inflation, Covid-19 worries persist

A man takes part in a demonstration at the London stock exchange during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain April 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 15 — London’s FTSE 100 inched higher today, as gains in cybersecurity firm Avast helped offset losses in energy stocks and domestically focused companies that have been hurt by a steady rise in inflation and local coronavirus infections.

UK-based cybersecurity firm Avast Plc jumped 13.1 per cent to the top of the FTSE 100 after revealing it was in advanced talks over a merger with peer NortonLifeLock Inc.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 per cent, held back by losses in Royal Dutch Shell and BP which fell 2.3 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively. The energy sector dropped 2.24 per cent, the most among sectors.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.4 per cent as fears over rising inflation and a jump in virus cases affected the more domestically focussed stocks.

Travel stocks dropped 1 per cent, while Tullow oil was the top loser, down nearly 4 per cent.

“These nagging concerns about inflation, transitory or otherwise have continued to dominate sentiment, while worries over the pace and persistence of rising prices, appear to be tempering optimism over the wider global recovery story,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank would assess inflation data for things that could be temporary, before taking a call on raising rates, while a roaring jobs market in June also showed growing inflation pressures from rising wages.

The FTSE 100 has gained 9.7 per cent so far this year helped by record low interest rates, but a rise in inflationary pressures coupled with risks arising from a jump in local coronavirus infections have slowed the rise of the blue-chip index, leading it to underperform its wider European peers.

Among stocks, the world’s largest credit data company, Experian was the top boost to the FTSE 100, up 5.5 per cent, after it raised its annual outlook after posting a 31 per cent jump in its first-quarter revenue. — Reuters