Asian markets rise on China data, dovish Fed comments

Employees of a foreign exchange trading company work next to monitors displaying Japan's Nikkei stock average and the Japanese yen's exchange rate in Tokyo February 28, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 15 — Asian markets were mostly higher today after China released a raft of key data indicating solid but slowing growth while the Federal Reserve chief said the US central bank would maintain its stimulus until the recovery was well under way.

China’s growth slowed to 7.9 per cent in the second quarter, down from 18.3 per cent in the previous three months when the economy roared back to life after last year’s pandemic-enforced shutdown.

The National Bureau of Statistics said the world’s second-largest economy continued to “recover steadily”, but sounded a note of caution over external uncertainties and the uneven domestic economic rebound.

“Efforts are still needed to consolidate the foundation for stable recovery and development,” it added.

In June, industrial output rose 8.3 per cent and retail sales grew 12.1 per cent, both edging down from the month before.

“The overall growth perspective is still pretty resilient in terms of industrial production and retail sales,” Helen Qiao, chief Greater China economist at Bank of America Securities, told Bloomberg Television.

The latest figures suggest China should be on track to meet its growth target of more than six per cent this year.

“The jury remains out on how well the Chinese economy is actually doing, with retail sales showing signs of gaining traction, although all of this year’s economic numbers have to be set in the context of an enormous skew, due to the shock of the pandemic lockdowns a year ago,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Investors were also digesting dovish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who acknowledged inflation was stronger than the US central bank would like but said the economy still had “a long way to go”.

The Fed “will ensure that monetary policy will continue to deliver powerful support to the economy until the recovery is complete,” Powell said Wednesday in his semi-annual testimony to Congress.

The Dow and S&P 500 posted slight gains following Powell’s comments but the Nasdaq finished lower.

Asian markets largely welcomed Powell’s remarks and the Chinese figures, with Hong Kong up 0.6 per cent and Shanghai closing just over one per cent higher. Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta were also in positive territory.

Among the few regional losers, Tokyo closed down 1.2 per cent with investors still concerned about the virus situation in Japan while locked-down Sydney also retreated.

“Regional Asia had the most to lose from a change in Fed tone, and the Powell testimony overnight has likely driven the gains,” said OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley.

European markets fell at the open as inflation fears continued to fester, with London down 0.2 per cent.

Oil prices fell in Asian trade, with both main contracts down more than one per cent after data showed a rise in US gasoline inventory despite a fall in crude stocks.

Key figures around 0720 GMT

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.2 per cent at 28,279.09 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng Index: UP 0.6 per cent at 27,965.97

Shanghai — Composite: UP 1.0 per cent at 3,564.59 (close)

London — FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 7,075.95

New York — DOW: UP 0.1 per cent at 34,933.23 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1833 from US$1.1841 at 2100 GMT Wednesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3841 from US$1.3863

Euro/pound: UP at 85.49 from 85.39 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 109.80 from 109.95 yen

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.3 per cent at US$73.81 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.5 per cent at US$72.05 per barrel — AFP