Ringgit dips further against US dollar

The ringgit depreciated further against the US dollar at the close today.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The ringgit depreciated further against the US dollar at the close today, as investor sentiments weighed on Malaysia’s political uncertainty and the worsening Covid-19 situation, traders said.

At 6pm, the local note eased by 90 basis points to 4.2000/2030 versus the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1910/1930.

A trader said the ringgit weakened to the 4.20-level for the first time since August 2020 as the greenback strengthened after a jump in US inflation fuelled expectations of earlier US interest rate hikes compared to what US Federal Reserve officials have so far indicated.

On local front, Malaysia recorded more than 11,000 new Covid-19 cases for a second straight day on Wednesday, with over half of the new cases once again came from the Klang Valley, as Selangor notched 5,051 cases and Kuala Lumpur 1,749 cases.

The local note traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0973/0998 from 3.0996/1016, appreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.9539/9574 from 4.9634/9658 and improved against the Japanese yen to 3.8012/8043 from 3.8017/8035 previously.

The ringgit however depreciated against the British pound to 5.8157/8199 from yesterday’s close of 5.8070/8098. — Bernama