Melaka govt, Lazada jointly organise Melaka E-Bazar to revive tourism sector

MELAKA, July 14 — The Melaka government and e-commerce retailer Lazada have jointly organised the virtual Melaka E-Bazar in conjunction with the ‘Buy Now, Travel Later’ campaign to help the state’s tourism industry recover from the economic impact of Covid-19.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the Melaka E-Bazar is promoting tourism and hospitality products offering discount vouchers of up to 50 per cent for three months, starting from July 7 to September 30, 2021.

He said the initiative, launched in conjunction with the 13th Anniversary Celebration of Declaration of Melaka as World Heritage City by UNESCO, was estimated to attract over 1,000 entrepreneurs and tourism industry players whereby their products will be marketed via Lazada’s Smart Business Package for free.

“This initiative is implemented under the ‘Melakaku Maju Jaya 2021 Economic Stimulus Package: Prosperous Together’ to help entrepreneurs and tourism players in the state who have been affected by the pandemic.

“This is also in response to the call made by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to enhance synergies and cooperation between industrial and tourism players to market their products and make Malaysia a world destination for tourism,” he said in a statement.

Sulaiman said that the travel campaign has many good offers, including holiday packages, hotel stays and homestays as well as local products.

Holiday vouchers and tourism products on offer have open dates and valid until 2022 and can be used when travel restrictions are eased later.

“The cooperation between the state government and Lazada is timely because the tourism industry in Malaysia and in particular Melaka has been badly affected by the pandemic.

“Therefore, this campaign will help generate sustainable cash flow to businesses and tourism operators in the state,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Lazada chief operating officer Darren Rajaratnam said micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunities offered under the Lazada Smart Business Package.

Among the incentives on offer are fee exemption for listings, free step-by-step training from Lazada University, innovative Seller Centre, free advertising worth RM300, high exposure slots for one month, free delivery, and special support for 90 days.

“The ‘Buy Now, Travel Later’ campaign during Lazada’s ‘Unexpected Mid-Year Sale’ will benefit businesses in Melaka and help them reach optimum customer access,” he said.

He added that Lazada’s Smart Business Package can help MSMEs open an online warehouse without cost and they are encouraged to register as new sellers on Lazada via http://lzd.co/SellOnLazadaMY. — Bernama