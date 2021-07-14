Kenanga Research maintains ‘outperform’ call on BIMB Holdings

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Kenanga Research has maintained its “outperform” call on BIMB Holdings Bhd with a target price (TP) of RM5.10 per share, as it sees confidence in the bank’s medium-term sustainability strategies.

The research house said the new moratorium is expected to exert moderate modification loss exposure as compared with the financial year 2020 (FY20) with BIMB’s management confident that key guidances are intact, largely due to the bank adopting a conservative stance.

Meanwhile, BIMB’s restructuring plan is still expected to be completed by the third quarter of FY21, barring administrative problems arising from the movement control order (MCO), it noted.

“There is less pressure from new arrangements and the management is confident in handling the new blanket six-month moratorium which was introduced with an ‘opt-in’ clause, as opposed to the previous automatic moratorium requiring an ‘opt-out’ application by customers.

“With the present conditions, the management expects not more than 50 per cent of applicable accounts to seek moratorium whereby at present, one third has applied and this should translate to an equal exposure of half of FY20’s RM130 million modification loss incurred,” said Kenanga Research in a note today.

According to the research house, most of the customers who sought the moratorium are small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro SMEs.

On another note, it said BIMB’s financing growth is still robust having achieved 10 per cent growth in FY20 as it enjoyed high demand in the household space.

For FY21, Kenanga Research said BIMB’s management expects its seven to eight per cent growth target to be still achievable despite ongoing MCOs.

“However, this is due to low levels of loan redemption keeping bases high.

“Also, applications are presently held back due to backlog from physical applications which management expects to be cleared progressively,” it shared.

The research house noted that household remains the key driver of financing growth with business loans remaining tepid. — Bernama