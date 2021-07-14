Asian shares lower on US inflation jitters

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.33 per cent, as Chinese blue-chips dipped 1 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.66 per cent and Seoul's Kospi lost 0.29 per cent. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, July 14 ― Asian shares fell today after data showing the biggest jump in US inflation in 13 years fuelled some market expectations that the Federal Reserve could exit pandemic-era stimulus earlier than previously thought.

But US bond yields and the dollar were lower in Asian trade after jumping a day earlier on the inflation data.

The US consumer price index jumped 0.9 per cent in June, the Labour Department said on Tuesday. That was above market expectations and the largest gain since June 2008.

“Against the background of higher, longer US inflation, a taper coming earlier seems to be the likely direction of travel as far as policy goes,” said Rob Carnell, ING's Asia-Pacfic head of research.

“The only thing that comes across as a slight salve in all of this is that no one seems to be expecting much in terms of Fed rates. So we might be getting sooner, but we're not getting very much.”

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday became the latest central bank to plot an end to pandemic-era policy, as it surprised markets by announcing it would end its bond purchase progamme from next week, sending the Kiwi dollar sharply higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.33 per cent, as Chinese blue-chips dipped 1 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.66 per cent and Seoul's Kospi lost 0.29 per cent.

Australian shares were 0.34 per cent higher on a boost from miners and energy firms.

Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2 per cent.

Investors are keeping a close eye on the semi-annual testimony of Fed Chair Jerome Powell to Congress today and tomorrow for more clues on whether the Fed will take more aggressive steps to halt rising inflation. Powell's testimony comes as the Biden administration continues to push for fiscal stimulus to boost the US economy.

Democrats on the US Senate Budget Committee late yesterday reached an agreement on a US$3.5 trillion (RM14.7 trillion) infrastructure investment plan that they aim to include in a budget resolution to be debated later this summer.

Meanwhile in Asia, China is due to release second-quarter economic growth data tomorrow even as its central bank is set to cut banks' reserve requirements to help bolster an unbalanced economic recovery.

China's premier said yesterday that the country will keep its economic operations within a reasonable range over the next 18 months and take “comprehensive measures” to ease rising commodity prices.

On Wall Street overnight, stocks at first took the CPI data in stride, bidding up technology stocks that typically thrive with low interest rates, but major indexes ultimately closed lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31 per cent to 34,888.79, the S&P 500 lost 0.35 per cent to 4,369.21 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.38 per cent to 14,677.65.

A US$24 billion auction of 30-year Treasury bonds reflected investor jitters as they were sold to yield 2.00 per cent, more than two basis points above where the debt had traded before the auction.

Bond yields pulled back today after jumping across the curve a day earlier.

The 30-year yield edged down to 2.0302 per cent from a close of 2.037 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield slipped to 1.3998 per cent from a close of 1.415 per cent yesterday.

The policy-sensitive two-year yield was at 0.2508 per cent from a close of 0.255 per cent.

In the currency market, the safe-haven yen strengthened, with the dollar dropping 0.13 per cent against the Japanese unit to 110.47. The euro rose 0.08 per cent to US$1.1783 after the greenback earlier touched a three-month high against the single currency.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, nudged down to 92.747 after earlier rising as high as 92.832 ― just below the 92.844 level reached last week for the first time since April 5.

The New Zealand dollar was 0.85 per cent higher after the RBNZ announcement on ending asset purchases.

Oil prices steadied after data showed that China's first-half crude imports dropped 3% from January to June versus a year earlier. They surged more than 2 per cent yesterday after the International Energy Agency said the market should expect tighter supply due to disagreements among major producers.

US crude dipped 0.24 per cent to US$75.07 a barrel and global benchmark Brent crude fell 0.16 per cent to US$76.37 per barrel.

Spot gold rose 0.11 per cent to US$1,809.38 per ounce. ― Reuters