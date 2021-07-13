US annual consumer price index jumps 5.4pc in June, biggest since 2008

Customers browse grocery store shelves inside Kroger Co's Ralphs supermarket amid fears of the global growth of Covid-19 cases, in Los Angeles, California March 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 13 — US inflation spiked again in June, jumping 5.4 per cent over the past 12 months for its biggest gain since August 2008, according to official data released today.

Compared to May alone, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surged 0.9 per cent, seasonally adjusted, with over one-third of that rise driven by a 10.5 per cent gain in used car prices, the Labour Department reported.

The vaccine-fuelled reopening of the US economy has caused inflation to accelerate due to supply bottlenecks as well as dynamics like rental car companies’ struggles to rebuild their fleets and a global shortage of semiconductors that’s hampered auto production.

Energy prices have also rebounded after sinking in the midst of the pandemic shutdowns, with gasoline surging 45.1 per cent over the past year, unadjusted, and 2.5 per cent in the month, the report said.

Food prices rose a more modest 2.4 per cent for the year and 0.9 per cent in the month.

But even excluding the more volatile food and energy prices, “core” CPI over the 12 months to June jumped 4.5 per cent, unadjusted, the biggest increase since November 1991, the Labour Department said.

Ahead of the report, economists said they expected inflation to start trending down in coming months, but noted that price pressures persist.

The “price gains were widespread as unleashed pent-up demand outstrips diminished supply,” said Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics.

“We believe this will be the peak in the annual rate of inflation,” she said in an analysis, but “price increases stemming from the reopening of the economy and ongoing supply chain bottlenecks will keep the rate of inflation elevated.” — AFP