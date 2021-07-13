Ringgit ends easier against US dollar

Customers count their ringgit notes outside a money changer at the central business district in Singapore in this August 25, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar on Tuesday on lack of buying support amid surging domestic Covid-19 cases, traders said.

At 6pm, the local note eased to 4.1910/1930 versus the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1900/1930.

Malaysia recorded 11,079 new Covid-19 cases today, the first time daily infections have hit five figures and a sharp increase from the already high infection levels seen in the past week.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor had 5,263 new infections, the highest in the country.

A trader said the ringgit declined — for the fifth consecutive trading day — as sentiment in the local market was vulnerable on worries over the resurgence in Covid-19 cases, with the lockdown dampening investors’ risk appetite.

“Nevertheless, the slight recovery in oil prices helped to cap the ringgit’s downward trend,” he said.

At the time of writing, benchmark Brent crude oil rose by 0.55 per cent to US$75.57 per barrel.

The local note, however, traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the British pound to 5.8070/8098 from yesterday’s close of 5.8082/8123 and appreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.9634/9658 from 4.9668/9704.

The ringgit also rebounded against the Singapore dollar to 3.0996/1016 from 3.1003/1027 and continued to improve against the Japanese yen to 3.8017/8035 from 3.8053/8080 previously. — Bernama