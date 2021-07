Sterling eases as PM set to lift Covid-19 restrictions in England

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 12 — Sterling nudged lower today as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm plans to remove nearly all remaining Covid-19 restrictions in England from July 19, despite a surge of cases to levels unseen for months.

Sterling fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3856 against the dollar by 0853 GMT, after jumping to above US$1.39 on Friday.

Versus the single currency, it edged 0.3 per cent lower at 85.65 pence.

Johnson will announce his final decision to ease lockdown measures at a news conference on Monday. He is expected to eliminate rules on mask-wearing and social contact, and the instruction to work from home.

Commerzbank analysts recalled that Johnson’s move last year not to impose lockdowns turned out to be unsustainable.

“The later the lockdowns are imposed, the stricter and probably longer they are,” said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank.

“If that were to happen the market’s optimism that the Bank of England might dare a lift-off, i.e. the first rate hike, might be shattered somewhat,” he added.

The government argues that even though cases have surged, deaths and hospitalisations remain under control.

Sterling has been among the top performing G10 currencies this year following Britain’s quick vaccination rollout, which encouraged hopes for a quick economic recovery.

More than 87 per cent of adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Britain and 66 per cent have received two.

But investor confidence has been hit by a surge in Covid-19 Delta variant cases, that added to weaker-than-expected economic data in England.

Data showed last week that Britain’s post-lockdown economic rebound slowed sharply in May with gross domestic product growing by 0.8 per cent from April, much weaker than the median forecast of 1.5 per cent in a Reuters poll of economists.

“GBP bulls are finding it difficult to find motivation this morning,” said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank. — Reuters