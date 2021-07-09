Britain says it does not recognise EU estimate of Brexit bill

The EU said yesterday that Britain is liable to pay €47.5 billion (RM236 billion) to the EU. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 9 — Britain said today it did not recognise European Union’s estimate of the overall Brexit settlement cost, and that the total bill remained within the government’s original projections.

The EU said yesterday that Britain is liable to pay €47.5 billion (RM236 billion) to the EU as part of its post-Brexit financial settlement.

“We don’t recognise that figure,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman told reporters. “It’s an estimate produced by the EU for its own internal accounting purposes. For example, it doesn’t reflect all the money owed back to the UK, which reduces the amount we pay.” — Reuters