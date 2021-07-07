Sime Darby’s unit to acquire Australia’s rental and maintenance service provider

The logo of Sime Darby is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Sime Darby Bhd’s wholly-owned unit, Sime Darby Industrial Australia Pty Ltd (SDIA), is acquiring Salmon Earthmoving Holdings Pty Ltd (Salmon Australia), a leading provider of rental and maintenance services in Australia.

In a statement today, the group said the transaction provides a rare opportunity for Sime Darby to acquire an established company with more than 70 years of experience in servicing the civil construction, agricultural and mining sectors.

“We believe Salmon Australia will complement and strengthen our industrial division’s presence in the Australian market,” said group chief executive officer Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson.

Salmon Australia is headquartered in Staplyton, near Brisbane in Queensland, Australia, with over 280 pieces of large plant and equipment on offer, supported by over 120 employees and branch workshops across Queensland, along with onsite maintenance facilities and field service support vehicles.

Meanwhile, Sime Darby industrial managing director Dean Mehmet said the acquisition allows the group to diversify its industrial rental equipment offerings in the civil construction and mining sectors.

“We are very pleased to have retained Salmon Australia’s strong management team and look forward to working with them to build on its leadership in the mining and construction equipment rental market,” he said.

Salmon Australia rents and supports a complete range of Caterpillar and other heavy machinery used in the mining and construction sectors, as well as providing high-quality plants for short or long-term hires throughout Australia.

The transaction is expected to be completed by August 2021, subject to the approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board of Australia. — Bernama