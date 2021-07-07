Media firm behind TV show ‘Big Little Lies’ explores sale, reports WSJ

The company could be valued at as much as US$1 billion (RM4.15 billion) in a deal, and has been pursuing avenues for a sale in recent months after receiving interest from suitors including Apple Inc, the report said. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, July 7 — Hello Sunshine, the media company behind drama series Big Little Lies, is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company could be valued at as much as US$1 billion (RM4.15 billion) in a deal, and has been pursuing avenues for a sale in recent months after receiving interest from suitors including Apple Inc, the report said.

Aimed at telling female-driven stories, Hello Sunshine was founded in 2016 by Academy award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon in partnership with an AT&T Inc joint venture. It is behind TV programmes including The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell.

Its unit, Pacific Standard, counts films Gone Girl and Wild among its credits.

Hello Sunshine did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. — Reuters