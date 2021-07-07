Global stocks mostly follow crude, yields lower; tech shakes it off

The broad S&P 500 lost 8.8 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 4,343.54 and the widely watched Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.98 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 34,577.37. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 7 — Global stocks mostly fell yesterday along with bond yields and crude prices, as China’s latest tech crackdown and expectations of a hawkish Fed report today waved red flags at investors. The dollar edged higher.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index withstood the stocks downdraft. After falling nearly 1 per cent by mid-day, it rallied to close up 24.32 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 14,663.64.

Earlier, Chinese regulators cracked down on US-listed ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc, sending its shares down more than 20 per cent. Other US-listed Chinese e-commerce firms, including Alibaba Group, Baidu Inc and JD.com, fell 3.5 per cent to 4.6 per cent.

Broader stock gauges eased ahead of today’s release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Most investors expect the FOMC to confirm a hawkish tilt, meaning a slow tightening of monetary policy.

But a benign readout could trigger a “risk-gone rally” on the view that lax Fed policy will continue, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at OANDA.

Despite the US economic recovery, many millions remain jobless due to the pandemic, so the United States still has room before the economy really revs up, he added.

The broad S&P 500 lost 8.8 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 4,343.54 and the widely watched Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.98 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 34,577.37.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.324 point or 0.35 per cent, to 92.536. The yen was up 0.01 per cent, at US$110.6100 (RM459.64).

US bond yields fell after data suggested the US economy might not be as hot as some fear. A gauge of the large US services sector showed moderate growth in June, down from a record pace in May.

The data buttressed Friday’s US employment report, which many saw as showing an improving labour market, but not at a fast enough pace to signal an economy prone to overheating.

The yield on 10-year US Treasury notes was down 6.5 basis points to 1.367 per cent.

A month ago, such yields were widely expected to rise in the second half, possibly reaching 2 per cent by year-end. Now, an equally widely held view is that yields may have peaked for the year.

“That is a major reversal for many people,” Moya said

Oil fell yesterday, reversing an initial rally after Opec+ producers canceled a meeting due to clashes over plans to increase supply to meet rising global demand.

Brent crude was last down US$2.24, or down 2.9 per cent, at US$74.92 a barrel. US crude was last down US$1.35, or down 1.8 per cent, at US$73.81 per barrel.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies, known as Opec+, abandoned talks Monday after the United Arab Emirates rejected an eight-month extension to output curbs, meaning no deal to boost production had been agreed.

Some Opec+ sources said a new meeting would take place in coming days and lead to a supply boost in August. — Reuters