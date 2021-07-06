Didi shares slump 25pc on China crackdown

A Didi Chuxing autonomous taxi during a pilot test drive on the streets in Shanghai July 22, 2020. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 6 — Shares in Didi slumped 25 per cent in US premarket trade after the ride-hailing giant’s app was ordered to be taken down from mobile app stores in China on Sunday, a blow to the US$75 billion (RM311 billion) company which listed its shares in New York last week.

Didi said yesterday that the Cyberspace Administration of China’s (CAC) ban on the app would have an adverse impact on its revenue in China. The removal of the app however does not affect existing users.

In premarket trading today, Didi shares were trading at US$11.59, well below its debut price of US$16.65 on June 30. US stock markets were closed yesterday.

The CAC said it had ordered app stores to stop offering Didi’s app after finding that the company had illegally collected users’ personal data. — Reuters