OCBC Bank expects crude Brent reaching US$80 per barrel before month-end

OCBC Bank expects the Brent crude oil price to reach US$80 per barrel before the end of this month if a planned output increase by Opec+ fail to materialise.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — OCBC Bank expects the Brent crude oil price to reach US$80 (US$1=RM4.15) per barrel before the end of this month if a planned output increase by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (Opec+) fail to materialise.

In a research note today, its economist Howie Lee said if the output increases as planned, the target of US$80 per barrel could be met towards the end of 2021.

He said Opec+ had wanted to add an additional supply of 400,000 barrels per day to its existing output beginning August to December 2021, but the United Arab Emirates (UAE) vetoed the decision.

“The UAE believes it should be allocated a larger supply quota but Opec+ had determined UAE’s production baseline at 3.2 million barrels per day in October 2018.

“The UAE, however, says its production capacity had increased since then, currently estimated at 3.8 million barrels per day,” he said.

Lee said the UAE wanted a review and upgrade of its baseline to possibly as high as 3.8 million barrel per day.

“This, in turn, means any increase in the Opec+ output would result in the UAE having a larger share,” he said.

Lee said other Opec+ members have to allocate their quota to UAE if the bloc keeps to their supply increase of 400,000 barrels per day, or the bloc will have to increase the overall supply to accommodate UAE’s demands.

“Failing which and assuming the UAE does not back down, the proposal to further increase output will unlikely materialise and August’s output will remain the same as July,” he noted.

Lee said the worst case scenario is the faint possibility of UAE fully dissenting, choosing to produce the amount it deems fair to them.

This would prompt other members to follow suit, scuppering the entire supply curbs at present, he said.

“Oil demand is much stronger than a year ago, which means a collapse to last year’s March/April levels is a low possibility.

“But we won’t rule out Brent falling back to US$50 in this scenario, which is a 35 per cent decline from current levels,” Lee added.

Opec+ has initiated monthly meetings in a bid to navigate production policy and to increase supply by 2.1 million barrels per day between May and July 2021. — Bernama