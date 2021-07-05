Majority Malaysian employees opt for flexible work post-pandemic, says EY survey

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The majority of Malaysian employees prefer flexible ways of working post-Covid-19 pandemic, according to the EY 2021 Work Reimagined Employee survey.

The global survey canvassed the views of more than 16,000 employees across 16 countries, including Malaysia.

EY in a statement said the survey found that among the Malaysian respondents, nine in 10 employees want flexibility in where and when they work, while almost half or 45 per cent would consider leaving their jobs post-Covid-19 pandemic.

“When pandemic restrictions ease locally, only 22 per cent of Malaysian employees surveyed would prefer to work from office full-time,” it said.

Meanwhile, EY Asean and Malaysia people advisory services leader Tan Lay Keng said employers that promote hybrid work arrangements and provide the flexibility for employees to work anywhere and anytime, are ahead of the curve.

“By investing in collaboration technology, providing employee benefits that support home office set-up and building a strong teaming culture, these employers are likely to be more successful in this new normal,” she added. — Bernama