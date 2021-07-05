Higher Brent crude price lifts ringgit

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore in this August 24, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The ringgit ended stronger against the US dollar, supported by the Brent crude oil price, which touched US$76 per barrel ahead of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (Opec+) meeting.

At 6pm, the local note rose to 4.1560/1575 versus the greenback from 4.1600/1650 at Friday’s close.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said the Opec+ meeting was extended from last week as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was unwilling to go along with the reported preliminary deal for a 0.5 million barrel per day hike in production.

“Perhaps expectations that Opec+ will cautiously ease output cuts to meet demand has caused investors to be more upbeat on the oil market,” he told Bernama

In addition, investors are also keeping their eyes on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, during which the central bank is expected to maintain the current Overnight Policy Rate of 1.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, at the close the ringgit was traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It dropped against the British pound to 5.7577/7598 from 5.7188/7256 at Friday’s close and depreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.9357/9374 from 4.9171/9230.

The ringgit also weakened against the Japanese yen to 3.7495/7512 from 3.7303/7351 last Friday and slipped versus the Singapore dollar to 3.0900/0915 from 3.0778/0818. — Bernama