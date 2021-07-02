IGB Commercial REIT extends subscription closing date for restricted offering

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — IGB Bhd has extended the closing date for the restricted offering of IGB Commercial REIT from July 6 to August 20, 2021.

In a statement, IGB said entitled shareholders had given their feedback that the Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan made it difficult for them to subscribe for their entitlements under the restricted offering.

“Although the manager had introduced electronic application post-issuance of the prospectus, there had been further enquiries and requests by the entitled shareholders with regards to the possibility of extending the closing date of the restricted offering to allow them more time to subscribe to it,” it said.

IGB said with the extension of the closing date, entitled shareholders who have accepted their entitlements to the restricted offering are given the option to withdraw their acceptances should they wish to do so. — Bernama