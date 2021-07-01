S&P 500 begins second half of 2021 at new peak as labor market heals

Traders work at the Citadel Securities post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York July 18, 2016. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 1 — The S&P 500 index kicked off the second half of the year at a record high today, as data showed fewer-than-expected weekly jobless claims and energy stocks were supported by a spike in oil prices.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors rose in early trading, with energy, financials, industrials and materials leading the charge.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 364,000 in the week ended June 26, while layoffs plunged to a 21-year low in June as companies held on to their workers amid labor shortages.

“This morning’s beat on jobless claims is a real bright spot,” said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth.

“Staying below that big-round-number 400,000 level could bolster confidence in risk-taking during the dog days of summer.”

Separately, ISM data showed US manufacturing activity grew at a moderate pace in June but employment contracted for the first time in seven months.

With the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting a series of record highs last month, investors are razor-focused on tomorrow’s nonfarm payrolls report, where a strong reading could force the US Federal Reserve to rethink its accommodative stance.

Focus also shifts to the second-quarter earnings season in the coming weeks to gauge whether the first-half momentum could continue further for the remaining year.

“The markets had a year’s worth of gains. We are looking a period of consolidation and continued rotation within sectors,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

At 10:09am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 85.82 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 34,588.33, the S&P 500 was up 13.06 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 4,310.56, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 8.40 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 14,512.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc dropped 6.5 per cent as it lowered the forecast for Covid-19 vaccine shots to be administered this year.

Didi Global Inc jumped 12.8 per cent, a day after its shares ended their first day of US trading slightly over their initial public offering price, valuing China’s ride-hailing giant at US$68.49 billion (RM284 billion).

Micron Technology Inc slumped 4.5 per cent even as the chipmaker beat estimates for quarterly profit and forecast fourth-quarter revenue above expectations.

MGM Resorts International rose 2 per cent after the US casino operator said it will buy the remaining 50 per cent stake in its JV, CityCenter Holdings LLC, for US$2.125 billion from Infinity World Development.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.10-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.32-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and 10 new lows. — Reuters