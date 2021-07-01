Shell, France’s EDF to build US offshore windfarm

Logos of Shell is pictured at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey April 25, 2016. — Reuters pic

PARIS, July 1 — French energy giant EDF said today a joint venture with Anglo-Dutch firm Shell will build “one of the most powerful” windfarms in the United States off the coast of New Jersey.

The 1.5 gigawatt facility will supply power to 700,000 homes every year, EDF said in a statement.

Construction will begin in 2024. The windfarm will be located 10 to 20 miles (16 to 32 kilometres) off the coast of New Jersey.

It will be built by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, a 50-50 Shell-EDF joint venture, after it was awarded the project by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

“This offshore wind farm will be one of the most powerful in the United States,” EDF said.

US President Joe Biden has set a target of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. — AFP