FTSE 100 climbs on upbeat earnings; AB Foods top gainer

People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London August 25, 2015. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, July 1 — London’s FTSE 100 gained today as a set of strong earnings reports helped investors look past concerns over rising Covid-19 infections in the UK, while Associated British Foods jumped to the top of the blue-chip index.

The food and clothing retailer rose 4 per cent to hit its highest in nearly two weeks after third-quarter sales at its Primark fashion stores, which reopened after Covid-19 lockdowns, came in ahead of expectations in all markets.

The FTSE 100 climbed 1.2 per cent with heavyweight financials and precious and base metal miners leading gains on strong commodity prices.

“Most corporate earnings are bound to show good performance as they’re compared to the previous year when we were right in the centre of the pandemic, and we expect earnings for most companies to look bright going ahead as we slowly begin to exit the lockdowns,” said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.9 per cent with flight operator Easyjet being the top boost. Travel stocks gained 2.2 per cent.

Britain is working with countries across the European Union to encourage them to accept its fully vaccinated travellers, its business minister said, as momentum builds for a fuller reopening of travel from the United Kingdom.

The FTSE 100 has gained 10.2 per cent so far this year, helped by support from cheap interest rates and government stimulus. However, it has largely underperformed the wider European market as a recent jump in coronavirus cases raised concerns about the pace of economic recovery.

Among stocks, Royal Dutch Shell gained 1.6 per cent on plans to leave Aera, its California-based oil and gas-producing joint venture with Exxon Mobil Corp, four people familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Online electrical retailer AO World fell 0.6 per cent even after reporting annual profit that nearly tripled on strong demand for home appliances and office products due to the pandemic. — Reuters