Eurozone inflation dips slightly in June

BRUSSELS, June 30 — Inflation in the eurozone fell back slightly in June to 1.9 per cent, official data showed today, but underlying upward price pressure remains of concern for investors.

In May, area-wide inflation had stood at 2.0 per cent, the highest level since October 2018, according to the Eurostat agency.

The European Central Bank views the overall upswing in inflation — which is fluttering around its target of “close to, but below 2.0 per cent” — as temporary, in line with other assessments around the world where central banks have embarked on ultra-loose monetary policy to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank for International Settlements, for instance, yesterday said that higher consumer prices in Europe and the US “will most likely be temporary”.

Policymakers argue that upticks in inflation are mainly one-off effects linked to post-lockdown reopenings and supply chain bottlenecks.

The Eurostat data covering the 19 EU countries using the euro showed that energy prices were the prime driver of inflation, jumping 12.5 per cent in June, compared with 13.1 per cent in May.

Non-energy industrial goods showed a 1.2 per cent increase, against 0.7 per cent in May. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose by 0.6 per cent, after 0.5 per cent in May.

The eurozone country registering the highest inflation was Estonia, with 3.7 per cent, while consumer prices in Portugal actually declined by 0.6 per cent.

In the big economies, inflation in Germany hit 2.1 per cent in June, 1.9 per cent in France, 1.3 per cent in Italy and 2.4 per cent in Spain.

The June data are likely to persuade the European Central Bank to leave its currently monetary policy stance unchanged for the time being.

Any tightening would require a durable rise in inflation following a period of robust economic growth.

However, several economists in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, see inflation in that country reaching between three and four per cent this year, fuelling debate on when the ECB should start removing its stimulus. — AFP