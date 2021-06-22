FWD Takaful launches FWD Invest First Plus

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — FWD Takaful Bhd has launched FWD Invest First Plus, an investment-linked takaful plan which is designed to magnify savings while offering protection for death and total and permanent disability (TPD).

In a statement today, it said the plan offered extended benefits such as multiple sum covered for accidental benefit up to 80 years old and higher non-medical limit up to RM2.5 million.

It said customers are able to choose from contribution payment terms of either five, 10 or 15 years or regular pay throughout the certificate coverage term to best suit their financial plans and lifestyle needs.

“Participants will also receive their Participants’ Savings Account (PSA) value in full upon maturity,” it said.

Chief executive officer Salim Majid Zain said FWD Invest First Plus came in two plans — Wealth Management Plan and Legacy Plan, for customers to achieve their future life goals.

“We’ve observed that Malaysians are becoming more informed on the importance of takaful protection and financial security.

“With that, they’re more proactive in seeking options for protection as well as alternatives to increase their savings. Therefore, our plan is designed to offer the best of both worlds,” he said.

Salim said FWD Invest First Plus would give customers access to a diverse range of Islamic investment-linked funds to grow their wealth as well as the option to customise their plan according to their financial objective and protection requirements.

Chief agency officer Wan Mohd Fadhlan Wan Azmi said the company is passionate about providing innovative takaful protection that is easy to understand to help Malaysians boost their financial safety net now and in the future, in line with its vision of changing the way people feel about takaful. — Bernama