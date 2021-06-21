Over 3,000 entrepreneurs to benefit from NCIA-SIRIM programme

GEORGE TOWN, June 21 — More than 3,000 entrepreneurs are expected to benefit from the entrepreneurNCER-SIRIM programme, a collaboration between the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) and SIRIM Bhd.

NCIA chief executive Datuk Seri Jebasingam Issace John said the two-year entrepreneurNCER-SIRIM programme is aimed to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) to minimise the impacts of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said the programme would enable MSMEs to gather new skill sets to ensure competitiveness in order to achieve business longevity and become more self-sustaining and profitable by redesigning business strategies.

“The entrepreneurNCER-SIRIM is a strategic programme under the purview of the NCIA and the initiative is implemented with strict accordance to SIRIM’s industry standards and expertise.

“It is specifically designed to help MSMEs weather the pandemic and expedite the process for socioeconomic recovery,” he told Bernama after a virtual memorandum of agreement signing ceremony with SIRIM president and group chief executive Datuk Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad.

The agreement was witnessed by SIRIM chairman Tan Sri Dr Ahmad Tajuddin Ali.

Jebasingam said the programme is also in line with the government’s National Recovery Plan which comprises four phases of an exit strategy to help Malaysia bounce back from the pandemic.

“Despite Covid-19, our training period remains unaffected and hopefully by the third or fourth quarter (of this year), the pandemic becomes more manageable so that these well-trained entrepreneurs can continue with their businesses,” he said.

He added that the programme is conducted in a hybrid manner, with most of its training being conducted online.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Sabirin said the programme had made its debut for entrepreneurs in Pulau Pangkor, Perak as well as in Baling and Yan in Kedah.

He said participants of the ongoing programme are being trained in quality control, branding and labelling as well as financial management and planning.

They will also be equipped to achieve the Ministry of Health’s food safety responsibility certification (MesTI) and relevant halal certifications, he added.

“SIRIM’s role in this collaboration is to bring entrepreneurs in the NCER to a higher level by offering expertise and technology solutions to the MSMEs.

“Our partnership with an organisation such as the NCIA is vital to enable Malaysian entrepreneurs, especially in the NCER, to be more competitive locally and internationally,” said Ahmad Sabirin. — Bernama