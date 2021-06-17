Major Australian banks report online outages

A Commonwealth Bank of Australia logo adorns the wall of a branch in Sydney, Australia, May 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, June 17 — Australia’s major banks reported online outages affecting their websites and apps Thursday, saying the cause of the problem was unknown and being urgently investigated.

“We understand that some of our customers are currently experiencing issues accessing our services,” the country’s largest financial firm Commonwealth Bank told AFP.

“This issue is affecting multiple organisations, including many of the major banks.”

Westpac, ANZ, ME Bank all reported problems with their mobile apps or online banking products, while customers also reported St. George and several regional banks were also down.

The outages began around 2:10PM local time (0510 GMT) according to website Downdetector.

ANZ told customers “at this stage we do not have an ETA for a fix, please try logging on after an hour”. — AFP