Petronas leaves investigations into Aker Solutions to authorities

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said it would leave the investigations into Norway’s largest oil services provider Aker Solutions to the authorities on allegations that the latter made a false statement on its dealings with the national oil company.

In a statement today, Petronas said it was not in a position to provide any statement and would extend its fullest cooperation to the relevant authorities, as the allegations were now under the purview of the authorities, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a report by Reuters, the MACC had been investigating allegations that Norway’s biggest oil services company made false representations to win licences from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd normally reserved for companies that meet ethnic quota requirements under Malaysian law.

Aker Solutions senior vice-president Ahmad Hatta Kamaruzzaman today claimed trial to a charge of cheating by making false representation involving the company’s ownership status. — Bernama



