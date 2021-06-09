Stocks touch new highs as volatility eases, dollar gains

Yields on US Treasury debt fell to their lowest in more than a month, while euro zone bond yields nudged down with markets in a wait-and-see mood ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting and US inflation data, both due tomorrow. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 9 — A global equity benchmark and two key European stock indexes touched new highs yesterday, while the dollar rose in anticipation of faster inflation as volatility eased to lows last seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

Yields on US Treasury debt fell to their lowest in more than a month, while euro zone bond yields nudged down with markets in a wait-and-see mood ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting and US inflation data, both due tomorrow.

The 10-year US Treasury note fell 3.4 basis points to 1.5364 per cent, suggesting bond investors do not see a spike in inflation despite nagging jitters over the Federal Reserve’s insistence a likely jump in consumer prices will be transient.

Markets have been quiet before the release of second-quarter earnings in July when very strong results will be reported as a year ago they were so dismal, said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Knowing there’s a strong earnings season coming takes away some worry,” Tuz said, keeping share prices from falling. “The markets are about as flat and quiet as they can be today.”

MSCI’s all-country world index, a US-centric benchmark for global equity markets, closed down 0.01 per cent at 716.96 after earlier scaling a fresh intraday high of 718.19.

In Europe, the pan FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.08 per cent to close at a new record high, while the STOXX 600 index rose 0.15 per cent to also set a new closing high.

Telecoms, travel and real estate shares in Europe led equity markets higher, but weak German industrial output data and doubts that Britain will lift remaining pandemic restrictions later this month capped gains.

The travel and leisure index rose 1.8 per cent, supported largely by gains in low-cost carrier easyJet after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “buy.”

The three major Wall Street indexes rose, with the big tech FAANG stocks leading shares higher as the outlook for lower inflation makes their long-term earnings more valuable.

“We’ve seen the FAANGs creep their way back in reaction to people buying into the inflation-is-transitory story,” said Simon Maughan, head of trading alpha at Liquident, an alternative trading venue.

Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc rose while Google parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc fell.

Advancing shares outnumbered declining shares on both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, while growth-oriented shares slightly outpaced the gains of underpriced value stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.09 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.02 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.31 per cent.

Shares in electric carmaker Tesla retreated 0.3 per cent after rising earlier on data from Beijing that showed its Chinese sales — which comprise a third of the firm’s total sales — had seen a 29 per cent leap last month.

The data had also showed China’s overall new electric vehicle sales had surged 177 per cent compared with a year ago.

In a sign of investor complacency, the equity market’s so-called “fear gauge,” the VIX, fell to as low as 15.15, a level not seen since February 2020.

Sterling was under pressure as the British government considered whether to delay removing most of its remaining coronavirus restrictions and oil was in the doldrums, but both looked like being temporary phenomena at worst.

Recent comments suggested the European Central Bank has no plans to reel in its mass stimulus programme any time soon.

“I would expect the ECB to maintain a dovish stance as they would not be want to be seen as moving towards tapering at the moment,” said Lombard Odier, head of FX strategy at Vasileios Gkionakis.

The dollar index rose 0.148 per cent, with the euro down 0.13 per cent to US$1.2173 (RM5.02). The Japanese yen weakened 0.22 per cent versus the greenback at 109.49 per dollar.

US gold futures settled down 0.2 per cent at US$1,894.40 an ounce.

Brent crude futures settled up 73 cents at US$72.22 a barrel. US crude futures rose 82 cents to settle at US$70.05 a barrel.

Overnight in Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 had inched down 0.2 per cent as losses in market heavyweights offset gains for drugmakers after Eisai Co’s Alzheimer’s drug received US regulatory approval. — Reuters