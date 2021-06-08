Tokyo's Nikkei closes lower

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.19 per cent, or 55.68 points, to 28,963.56, but the broader Topix index edged up 0.09 per cent, or 1.80 points, to 1,962.65. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, June 8 ― Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower today, with sentiment weighed by uncertainties from the domestic Covid-19 situation to the fate of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.19 per cent, or 55.68 points, to 28,963.56, but the broader Topix index edged up 0.09 per cent, or 1.80 points, to 1,962.65.

“It's hard for investors to take part in active trading due to a number of uncertain factors, including Japan's coronavirus situation,” Yoshihiro Okumura of Chibagin Asset Management told AFP.

Investors are concerned that cases could rebound if emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other regions are lifted on June 20 as planned, Okumura said.

“Among other uncertain elements is the Olympics,” he added.

“Even if the Olympics can be held as planned, it is still uncertain if that would be a buying factor or a selling factor” for investors.

Games organisers have ruled out another postponement, and will make a decision later this month on how many spectators ― if any ― are allowed to attend, with overseas fans already barred.

The dollar fetched ¥109.41 (RM4.10) in Asian afternoon trade, against ¥109.26 in New York late yesterday.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 1.02 per cent to ¥83,260, and SoftBank Group was down 1.64 per cent at ¥8,019.

Pharmaceutical firm Eisai soared 19.35 per cent to ¥9,251 after the United States approved the Alzheimer's drug it developed with Biogen, the first new medicine against the disease in almost two decades.

Japan's economy contracted 1.0 per cent during the three months to March, compared with the previous estimate of a 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter contraction, revised Cabinet Office data showed.

The figures, released before the opening bell today, did not prompt a strong market reaction. ― AFP