Tokyo stocks open lower after mixed US close

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.15 per cent or 43.59 points at 28,975.65 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.17 per cent or 3.36 points to 1,957.49. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, June 8 ― Tokyo stocks opened lower today after Wall Street shares lost steam following recent rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.15 per cent or 43.59 points at 28,975.65 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.17 per cent or 3.36 points to 1,957.49.

Investors continue to weigh optimism about economic recovery against persistent inflation uncertainty and the implications for the US Federal Reserve's tapering of its monthly asset purchases.

“Japanese shares are seen moving in a narrow range” after a mixed close on Wall Street, Mizuho Securities said in a note to clients.

“Hopes for normalisation of economic activity with the progress of vaccination at home is supporting market sentiment, though a wait-and-see attitude will grow ahead of the release of the US consumer price index for May due on Thursday,” it added.

The dollar fetched ¥109.30 (RM4.11) in early Asian trade, against ¥109.26 in New York late yesterday.

Toyota was down 1.23 per cent at ¥9,795, and investment giant SoftBank Group was off 1.23 per cent at ¥8,053 but Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast retailing was up 0.43 per cent at ¥84,480.

Eisai was unpriced in early trade as it was overwhelmed by buy-orders after the United States approved the Alzheimer's drug it developed with Biogen, the first new medicine against the disease in almost two decades.

Japan's economy contracted by 1.0 per cent during three months to March, compared with the previous estimate of a 1.3-per cent quarter-on-quarter contraction, the revised data by the Cabinet Office released today showed.

The latest reading, released before the opening bell, did not prompt strong market reaction.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.4 per cent at 34,630.24 and the broad-based S&P closed down 0.1 per cent while the tech-rich Nasdaq ended up 0.5 per cent. ― AFP