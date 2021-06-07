S&P upgrades outlook on Australia’s AAA rating to stable from negative

Australia’s A$2 trillion economy has rebounded sharply to above pre-pandemic levels thanks to the country’s successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic together with massive fiscal and monetary stimulus. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

CANBERRA, June 7 — S&P Global Ratings upgraded its outlook on Australia’s coveted “AAA” sovereign rating to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ today citing the country’s “swift economic recovery” from the Covid-19 pandemic driven recession.

Australia’s A$2 trillion (RM6.3 trillion) economy has rebounded sharply to above pre-pandemic levels thanks to the country’s successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic together with massive fiscal and monetary stimulus.

S&P said it was more confident now that the government’s fiscal deficit will narrow toward 3 per cent of gross domestic product during the next 2-3 years after reaching a 10 per cent deficit in the year-ending June 2021.

“The government’s policy response and strong economic rebound have reduced downside risks to our economic and fiscal outlook for Australia,” S&P said in a statement.

S&P added its concern over Australia’s high level of external and household debt has been moderated by the country’s strong track record of managing major economic shocks.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg welcomed the revised outlook, describing it as a “resounding expression of confidence” in the government’s economic management.

Australia is one of just nine countries in the world to boast a ‘AAA’ credit rating from all three major ratings agencies.

Australia is among a handful of countries globally that can boast an economy that’s larger now than before the pandemic.

On average, Australia’s rich world peers are 2.7 per cent smaller than they were before the pandemic, according to research by Deloitte Access Economics, with the United Kingdom shrinking almost 9 per cent, the European Union contracting by 5 per cent and the United States 1 per cent smaller.

Data out earlier showed Australia’s job advertisements climbed for a 12th straight month in May to reach their highest since 2008, prompting economists to predict the country’s unemployment rate would fall to 4.4 per cent by end-2022, from 5.5 per cent now. — Reuters