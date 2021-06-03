Tokyo stocks open slightly higher ahead of US data

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.12 per cent or 33.43 points at 28,979.57 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.36 per cent or 7.08 points to 1,949.41. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, June 3 ― Tokyo stocks opened marginally higher today after subdued trade on Wall Street, as investors await key US jobs data due this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.12 per cent or 33.43 points at 28,979.57 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.36 per cent or 7.08 points to 1,949.41.

“Japanese shares are seen subdued after a small rally in US shares,” said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

“Markets were again very quiet overnight as is typical in a non-farm payroll week,” said Tapas Strickland, senior analyst at National Australia Bank, referring to US jobs data due tomorrow.

He said traders were also watching global rates.

Higher interest rates are usually negative for emerging high-tech companies which need lots of investment capital.

The dollar fetched ¥109.60 (RM4.12) in early Asian trade, against 109.55 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Sony was up 0.97 per cent at ¥10,910 and Toyota was up 2.83 per cent at ¥9,900 but Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was down 3.80 per cent at ¥85,400.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.1 per cent at 34,600.38. ― AFP