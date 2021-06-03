Mexico central bank upgrades growth outlook

People queue at a vaccination centre to receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 in Mexico City, February 15, 2021, as Mexico begins vaccinating people over 60 years of age. — AFP pic

MEXICO CITY, June 3 ― Mexico's pandemic-hit economy is expected to grow by 6.0 per cent this year, the central bank said yesterday, upgrading its outlook for the second time since March.

Previously the Bank of Mexico had predicted growth of 4.8 per cent for Latin America's second-largest economy in 2021.

The brighter outlook reflects strong external demand, mainly from the United States, as well as an easing of the pandemic in Mexico, one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus.

The Mexican economy shrank 8.5 per cent in 2020, according to official figures, in the worst slump since the Great Depression some nine decades ago.

The central bank said that this year's growth could miss or exceed its central forecast within a range of 5.0 to 7.0 per cent depending on factors such as the pace of Mexico's coronavirus vaccination programme.

The country's official Covid-19 death toll of more than 227,000 is the fourth highest in the world.

But infections and fatalities have been trending lower for several months, leading to an easing of lockdown measures. ― AFP